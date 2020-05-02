Lawmakers approve federal funding distribution for COVID-19 relief

Lawmakers in North Carolina have finally passed legislation allowing federal funding to be distributed for a variety of COVID-19 related issues.

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement on the latest proceedings.

“I applaud the General Assembly for working quickly to pass legislation to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina. These bills were developed collaboratively, and although it’s just a first step, they are the product of a consensus approach that I hope can continue. I will be reviewing them closely and look forward to taking action on them soon.”

The funds would financially support the distribution of more testing and equipment as well as focus more attention on rural hospitals and outbreaks in nursing homes statewide.

On Saturday Speaker Tim Moore said on Twitter, “The N.C. General Assembly unanimously approved over $1.5 billion of funding for critical needs and policy measures to help local communities address the pandemic as the state safely reopens its economy.”

North Carolina House and Senate leaders still had work to do before finalizing the two-bill package to address immediate COVID-19 needs. Negotiators from both chambers settled on distributing slightly over $1.5 billion of the $3.5 billion that North Carolina received in the coronavirus relief law approved by Congress. But delays in resolving policy differences meant scheduled votes on final measures were delayed Friday until at least Saturday.

