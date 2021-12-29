Labcorp pausing shipments of free at-home COVID-19 tests to NC residents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you were hoping to skip the lines at testing locations and self-administer your COVID-19 test at home, you’re going to need to wait.

According to Labcorp’s website, the company will not be taking any COVID-19 home collection kit orders beginning Wednesday and running through Jan. 2, 2022.

The company said that they’re pausing orders “to meet customer expectations during limited holiday shipping delivery windows.”

Demand for the at-home testing kit is likely high right now due to the holiday season, surging COVID cases across the state, and the fact that many testing locations are dealing with hour-plus wait times and appointments booked days in advance, which is making it harder for people to get tested in a timely manner.

The Pixel self-collection kits are provided for free – with overnight shipping – to North Carolina residents thanks to a partnership between Labcorp and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Another option to get an at-home test delivered to you is to order one online through a pharmacy. Several online and brick-and-mortar stores have placed limits on how many can be purchased. The internet is flooded with the at-home test but they’re not all authorized by the FDA. Below are tests the FDA has permitted for at-home use:

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card 2 Home Test

Access Bio, Inc. – CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

ACON Laboratories, Inc – Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) – BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test

Celltrion USA, Inc. – Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test

Cue Health Inc. – Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use

Detect, Inc. – Detect Covid-19 Test

Ellume Limited – Ellume COVID-19 Home Test

iHealth Labs, Inc. – iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid

InBios International Inc.

Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 Test Kit

Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Prescription)

InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test

InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test Rx

QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test

QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test

Click here to find testing locations and events across the state.