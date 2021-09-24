Kings Mountain officer dies of COVID, to be laid to rest Friday

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Kings Mountain Police officer died last Friday following a battle with COVID-19, department officials confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Officials said 39-year-old Carl Proper, a K9 Officer, died on September 17 after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

According to the officer’s obituary, Proper is survived by his wife and three children.

A service to celebrate the life of Officer Proper will be held at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24.