‘Just a shock’: NC mother loses 20-year-old daughter to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As vehicle after vehicle pulled up to a free COVID testing site on Meadowview Road in Greensboro, Shannell Lucas could not stop thinking about her daughter, Modeste.

The 20-year-old tested positive for COVID recently, and her health declined rapidly.

“Her symptoms didn’t get any better. Her breathing was still being labored,” Shannell said.

On Dec. 19, Modeste passed away.

“It’s just a shock that you won’t see her again,” Shannell said.

Before she died, the 20-year-old spent time on a ventilator, battled pneumonia and ended up with blood clots in her heart and legs.

“It was just a rapid traumatic experience. She’s 20. You would never think that a 20-year-old would be going through this,” Shannell said.

As a team of four with The National Institute of Molecular Diagnostics swabbed 253 people on Friday, CEO Dennis Howard could not stop thinking of Modeste and her mother, who at one point both helped with his COVID-related events.

“It was devastating. It happened within a week’s time that they were detected,” Howard said.

The tragedy has reminded Shannell about the importance of keeping in touch with the people you care about.

“Make sure you tell your loved ones you love them…you don’t know when is going to be the last time you can see them or talk to them,” Shannell said.

She also wants people to take COVID and the symptoms associated with it seriously.

“You have any symptoms at all…or think you’ve been exposed, please get tested,” Shannell said.

Howard says that at his events, numbers have drastically increased over the past three weeks.

“My message to everyone is that our responsibility to our community is to get tested,” he said.

The National Institute of Molecular Diagnostics has another testing clinic set for Monday, Jan. 3 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

It’s at 2216 West Meadowview Road in Greensboro.