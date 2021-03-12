SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Health Department will host Groups 1-4 for a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday afternoon.

According to the county, the event will be hosted at Johnston County Community College located at 245 College Rd. in Smithfield starting at 2 p.m.

Individuals who are a part of Group 1 through 4 will be able to get a first dose shot of the Moderna vaccine while supplies last.

Governor Roy Cooper and other state leaders have worked to speed up the vaccination process, including making Group 4 individuals eligible earlier than originally announced.

Cooper said Thursday some members of Group 4 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 17.

Group 4 is anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers.