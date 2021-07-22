Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients may need booster

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Thursday, the CDC once again gave reassurance that the benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks, while StarMed says it is getting questions from J&J vaccine recipients about whether they need a booster.

It used to be that you didn’t have a choice which vaccine you got at StarMed, but now you can pick any one of the three.

“I just want one shot because I think it’s good,” said David Groom, who got the J&J vaccine at StarMed Thursday. But Trevor Fuller opted for the Pfizer vaccine.

“I thought the effective rate was too low particularly when you have choices where the effective rate is much higher. I had some issue with the notion of one dose when everybody else is doing two doses,” said Fuller.

A study by NYU came out this week saying a booster might be needed for the one-dose J&J because it isn’t as effective against the Delta variant as the other two-dose vaccines.

This study has not been peer reviewed, and Johnson & Johnson says the study doesn’t provide a complete look at how the vaccine works. Nonetheless, StarMed says they’ve been getting calls from people who got the J&J asking if they need a booster.

“When we see all these reports out that it might not be as effective, obviously the people who are vaccinated want to make sure they’re safe,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian with StarMed says don’t worry about getting a booster right now.

Wait on the CDC to make a recommendation.

“It does protect us enough to keep us out of the hospital and from dying, the studies show that 99.5 percent of the people who are dying right now are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

Dr. Piramzadian says people are probably going to need a booster with all three vaccines, but the J&J booster might be needed sooner than the others. The doctor says the CDC does not yet recommend getting one dose of one vaccine and a second dose of another because there’s not yet enough information on that, but it’s a possibility that could be approved for boosters.

Groom says he’ll get a booster if it’s recommended.

“I ain’t going to start nothing I can’t finish, anything I start I try to finish. I will come back if I have to.”