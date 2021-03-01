Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine on the way to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A third COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to the Carolinas. The FDA approved emergency use authorization of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

The approval is a big step to increasing supply and getting more and more people vaccinated.

“My interpretation of the data that I’ve seen so far is any of these vaccines are good options and will help protect our community,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health.

Even though you don’t get to choose, you can’t really go wrong with which COVID-19 vaccine you get, according to Dr. Passaretti.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine data does show some more milder cases of infection, but again that isn’t really as important as protecting against those more severe consequences of infection,” said Dr. Passaretti.

The vaccine is 85 percent effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 and 100 percent effective against hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 after 28 days, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The agency also says The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not contain the live virus, and you cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine.

The vaccine does not have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, so that makes it easier to get out to everyone.

“It definitely opens up a lot of doors for rural settings that don’t have easy access, mobile units, a lot of those, to really help get vaccine where it’s needed the most,” said Dr. Passaretti.

FOX 46 checked to find out where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going in the Carolinas.

North Carolina is getting more than 80,000 doses starting Wednesday. Mecklenburg County says it’s getting 10,000 of those, and Gaston County is getting 1200 doses, and South Carolina says it is getting about 41,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson.