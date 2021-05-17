Johnson C. Smith University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Johnson C. Smith University students will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to campus for the fall semester, the university announced last week.

JCSU said two or more weeks will need to have passed after students received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

To prepare for the August 16 start of the fall semester, the university said students will have to get their shots by July 30. Students who are participating in summer activities will need to get their shots even earlier.

JCSU said students can verify their vaccinations by providing a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or including vaccination verification from a doctor as part of the university’s regular Health Immunization Form.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Students with questions can reach out to Director of Health Services Dr. Marian Jones at myjones@jcsu.edu or 704-378-1074 or click here for more information.