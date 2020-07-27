Doggone it! JJ’s Red Hots permanently closes uptown location citing Virus

The popular hot dog establishment JJ’s Red Hots, a fixture of the greater Charlotte metro, is permanently closing its uptown location, the owner announced over the weekend.

The Ballantyne and Dilworth locations will remain open. The Ballantyne location is temporarily closed.

“JJ’s is alive and well and thriving and our event business is very strong,” owner Jon Luther said in an Instagram post on Monday. “Ballantyne, I have every intention of re-opening when and if it’s safe to do so.”

The uptown location had been shut down since March 7th because of the pandemic.

A number of food staples in Charlotte have also permanently closed citing the coronavirus including Carpe Diem and Fitzgerald’s.

