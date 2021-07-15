‘It’s picking up a lot.’ Hundreds of workers are returning to Uptown after working remotely for more than a year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Workers are returning to uptown Charlotte. The pandemic stripped the once busiest district in Queen City of its workers. Large banks like Wells Fargo, Trust Bank, and Bank of America sent a large majority of staff home to work remotely.

On Thursday, Bank of America welcomed back workers who are vaccinated.

“It’s just a breath of fresh air to walk the streets and see somebody else versus nobody, “ Tiphanie Martins said while on lunch break. “Last year walking down these streets there was literally nobody. There was no construction going on, there were no cars parked. It was a ghost town. Now, getting out of the building and walking down. It’s amazing.”

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

In recent weeks, bank workers have started to trickle back into the office, bringing life back to smaller businesses.

“It’s picking up a lot. I think if everyone stopped wearing tennis shoes, then I would be okay,” Carey said while shining a man’s shoes.

Restaurants that survived the pandemic are also starring to see their largest customer base return.

“A lot closed down during COVID. So, we have seen a little bit of an increase with that because they need somewhere to go eat,” general manager of the French Quarter Restaurant Anglo Tsepplis said.

Those who live, work, and play in Charlotte’s uptown said while streets are busier, they are still about 50% less crowded compared to pre-pandemic.

“The reality is that a lot of people are still iffy and scared about coming out in public because you never know what you are going to face once you walk outside of the your own home,” Shawna Randolph said.