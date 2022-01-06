‘It’s getting nerve-racking.’ People wait nearly 6 hours to get tested for COVID at Charlotte StarMed location

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another day, another long wait. People in line for COVID testing at the StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road were sitting in their cars for up to six hours, just waiting to get tested.

Most people are willing to wait six or so hours because they say the StarMed testing sites are the easiest to get in quickly and get results back fast.

When FOX 46 got there around 2 p.m. on Thursday, people at the front of the line had been stuck waiting since around 8 a.m.

“It’s getting nerve-racking,” said Deshawn Pettaway, who had been waiting in line for six hours. “You get a vaccine for smallpox and chickenpox, and you don’t get it. But this is strong enough that it goes through your vaccination. What am I supposed to do? I have to work. I have to live my life.”

He was one of the many stuck in line on Thursday.

As the wait times grow, so do those anxious feelings people have in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s crazy,” said Chiquita Leary. “It’s just spreading so much now, you’d think they would have a better system in place of doing things right now.”

Multiple people in line had tried other sites prior to venturing to the StarMed on Tuckaseegee, hoping they could dodge the lengthy line and wait times.

“They should have more sites,” said Leary. “Because I went to one before here and they ran out of rapid tests, and the one before that across the street stopped doing testing completely.”

“I tried two more places,” said Keren Robleda. “One was only doing rapid tests, and they were just packed.”

The StarMed on Tuckaseegee administers 600 to 900 tests a day.

“They have more people coming and more people having to wait,” said Leary.

“It’s crazy how long the line is and how many cars are here,” said Robleda. “I didn’t think I’d wait that long, they said it will probably be a six-hour wait.”

While some come with symptoms, some from exposure, and others for travel reasons, everyone in line can agree on one thing. They’re sick and tired of dealing with COVID-19.

“I’m vaccinated,” said Pettaway. “It ain’t helping.”

Staff at the StarMed on Tuckaseegee said only about 120 vaccinations are administered daily.