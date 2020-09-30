‘It’s been horrible’: Mecklenburg County takes big tax revenue hit from COVID-19

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s been a long road for many businesses and it’s far from over. Mecklenburg County tax revenue has also taken a big hit.

Day #198…that’s how long since Dilworth Neighborhood Grille and other restaurants were first shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I say we’re going to lose $1 million in sales this year, that sounds bad, but it’s not as bad as you might think because last year was pretty great,” Owner Matt Wohlfarth said.

Wohlfarth had to layoff more than 80 workers this year.

“It’s been horrible, a big challenge for sure,” he said.

He’s been able to hire a lot of them back as the restaurant first was only allowed to do take-out orders and then was able to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Numbers released to FOX 46 show just how devastating the pandemic has been not only on businesses but on county tax revenue.

Hotel tax revenue in Mecklenburg County has dropped 25 percent in 2020 compared with 2019. As soon as COVID-19 hit, a nearly 70 percent drop was reported in March and a whopping 83 percent decline in April.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“It’s been physically, emotionally, financially draining and we’re just looking at getting opened up.”

Jeff Laria has had to keep his bar, Jeff’s Bucket Shop, closed for more than six months. He’s so frustrated when he sees other bars operating illegally by opening up. He even had to get another job to make ends meet.

“I’ve been driving Uber for the last eight weeks. One thing that’s been good is I kept our name out there to keep us relevant because I know from past experience people find news places to go, they get comfortable in new places and hopefully it’s help our name out there,” Laria said.

Business tax collection in Mecklenburg County was cut by roughly in half in July and August of this year compared with those same months last year.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM