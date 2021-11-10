Is Mecklenburg County close to ending its mask mandate? Here’s where it stands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — There is a chance, before the end of November, that things will ease in Mecklenburg County on COVID-19 restrictions.

Commissioners recently decided to end the county’s mask mandate if the positivity rate was below 5% for seven days. However, even with the mandate ending, some businesses are likely to keep a mask mandate of their own in place.

“It’s about keeping my employees and customers safe,” said Sally Brewster, owner of Park Road Books.

Businesses have had the right to implement their own policies for employees and patrons for some time now. Under the current guidance, the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services, masking is strongly recommended in areas of substantial spread, which would include Mecklenburg County.

Social distancing indoors is also recommended.

“We’re still in what the CDC describes as the ‘red zone,’ the highest level of viral spread,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, with the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services. “We’re going down, we may be in the orange soon, which is good news, but we still have a high level of viral spread.”

FOX 46 spoke with several businesses on and off the record who said they plan on continuing their mask requirements after the county’s mandate ends, some through the end of the year.