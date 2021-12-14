Iredell-Statesville Schools announces mask mandate following outbreak

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Iredell-Statesville Schools has announced they will implement a mask mandate beginning next month following an outbreak this week at an elementary school, district leaders said.

The order will go into effect on January 5, 2022. Exemptions will be determined on an individual basis.

This week Union Grove Elementary School reverted to full remote learning following an outbreak that began with the majority of students being absent from school last Friday.

If masks were required, there wouldn’t be as many students missing school right now. That’s because state guidance says if a student is fully vaccinated or if they come in close contact with someone who’s positive for COVID and both people were properly masked, they don’t have to quarantine.