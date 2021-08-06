Iredell Health announces new visitor restrictions as COVID-19 concerns grow

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Iredell Health Systems will implement new visitor restrictions beginning Friday afternoon to help protect patients and staff from the highly contagious Delta variant, the health system announced.

Effect Friday at 5 p.m., patients hospitalized at Iredell Memorial will only be permitted to have two visitors per day, Iredell Health said.

Patients of The Birth Place can only have one support person and one visitor. The two must be the same two people throughout the day.

The health system said exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations.

“We have recently seen a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations and positive COVID tests in our county and in North Carolina, and these restrictions are a necessary precaution to help protect our workforce and our community,” said John Green, President & CEO of Iredell Health System. “We understand this change may be difficult and appreciate everyone’s ongoing support during these challenging times.”

Outpatient services will now only allow one person to accompany a patient to the Same Day Surgery Center, Endoscopy Center, Radiation Therapy Center, Heart and Vascular Center, Imaging department, Outpatient Laboratory, Women’s Health Center, Iredell Wound Care Center, Iredell Urgent Care and all Iredell Physician Network practices. If waiting rooms are full, visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicles.

No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 positive patients except in end-of-life situations.

Iredell Health said all visitors must be 18 or older and must not be showing symptoms of illness.