Iredell County sergeant passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Coronavirus in North Carolina

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Sergeant Gary Mayhorn via Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that one of their own has passed away from COVID-19 complications.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we acknowledge the passing of Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Gary Mayhorn from complications of COVID-19,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Sergeant Mayhorn served the residents of Iredell County since 2003. He served as a deputy in the Civil Division, and most recently as a sworn deputy assigned to the Detention Center as a supervisor.

“Sergeant Mayhorn will be remembered as a humble, caring officer, who gave so much of himself to ensure the safety and well being of those entrusted to his care. He always had a smile on his face, and often an encouraging word, when you saw him,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Each of us will miss Sergeant Gary Mayhorn and his passing will leave a tremendous void.”

