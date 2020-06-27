Iredell and Catawba sheriffs won’t enforce mask mandate

The mandatory mask mandate is now in effect however it may be difficult to enforce. In at least two counties, law enforcement won’t even try.

Experts say wearing a mask can help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, as infection and hospitalization rates climb in the Carolinas. Yet, sheriffs in Iredell and Catawba County say the rule is “unenforceable.”

The governor’s office says authorities can only issue citations to businesses and organizations that refuse to enforce the mask requirement. Law enforcement cannot go after individuals who do not wear one. Authorities can trespass people who refuse to wear a mask at the request of a business owner.

The order lets businesses excuse customers who say they are exempt from wearing a mask.

Harris Teeter asks and expects shoppers to wear one but it is tough to enforce.

“If the individual declines, we must remember and understand that there are many exceptions outlined in the order, said Harris Teeter spokesperson Danna Robinson, “and our associates are not authorized nor qualified to ask an individual to present proof that they qualify for an exception.”

Food Lion will put up signs in all of its nearly 500 North Carolina stores.

“We are fully abiding by all government mandates related to COVID-19,” said Food Lion spokesperson Matt Harakal. “We will also respect the needs of our customers who are exempt from the order’s requirements.”

On Facebook, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell called the order “unenforceable.”

“I firmly believe that the order mandating face coverings is not only unconstitutional,” said Campbell, “but unenforceable.”

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown agrees.

“I am committed to protecting your personal freedoms,” he wrote on Facebook, adding, “no matter the crisis.”

Both sheriffs were unavailable for comment Friday.

“Harris Teeter’s number one priority since the beginning of COVID has been to provide a safe shopping experience for both shoppers and our valued associates on the front-line. Our associates have been required to wear face coverings since April 21. We are committed to doing everything we can to comply with the face covering requirements without placing our valued associates in difficult situations. We ask our shoppers to follow the requirements and be kind to our associates.

When Harris Teeter’s valued associates applied for an accepted their jobs at a grocery retailer, none of us ever imagined we’d become frontline emergency personnel. Our valued associates have risen to the occasion to be there for our communities in their time of need, and in return, we strongly encourage community member to be there for our valued associates. We expect our shoppers to adhere to the Executive Order and wear a mask when shopping. It protects them and their family, and it protects our Harris Teeter family. For those not in compliance, our policy is for a member of store management to approach the shopper to inform them of the Order and offer a free, disposable mask. If the individual declines, we must remember and understand that there are many exceptions outlined in the order, and our associates are not authorized nor qualified to ask an individual to present proof that they qualify for an exception.”

– Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter Spokesperson

“Food Lion continues to follow guidance from local, state and national health authorities including the CDC. We are fully abiding by all government mandates related to COVID19, and recommend that everyone in our community follows the CDC’s suggested practices to reduce the spread of the virus. For the health and safety of our associates and customers, Food Lion will continue having our associates wear masks while working . Going forward, Food Lion is also asking customers to comply with the recent executive order while shopping in our stores. We will communicate the order’s mask requirements through signage in each of our nearly 500 stores in North Carolina and via regular in-store announcements. We will also respect the needs of our customers who are exempt from the order’s requirements. We will continue to follow professional guidance and take action to provide a safe and sanitary environment for our associates and customers.” –Matt Harakal, Food Lion Spokesperson

“We continue to do our very best to support and abide by local ordinances. In areas where local ordinances require customers to wear face coverings, we place signage at the front of our stores advising of this requirement. Additionally, customers are reminded to wear face coverings through regular in-store announcements and direct conversation with our managers. We’ll gladly provide a face covering to any customer who may not have one.” – Nicole Krauss, Publix Spokesperson