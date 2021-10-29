Interactive map shows percentage of vaccinated North Carolinians by county

(WGHP) — North Carolinians continue to get vaccinated as the COVID-19 pandemic carries on.

Cases have been trending down since the surge in late July, August, and early September.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 59 percent of people in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 55 percent are fully vaccinated.

The following map shows a breakdown of the percentages of vaccinated North Carolinians by county:

Dare County has the highest percentage of residents fully vaccinated, at 67.7 percent. The county with the lowest percentage of vaccinated residents is Hoke County, at 29 percent.

As of data from the NCDHHS on Oct. 28, there have been 1,475,148 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 17,977 people have died from the virus.