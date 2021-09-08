Interactive map: See which North Carolina counties have the highest, lowest COVID-19 test positivity rates

(WGHP) — North Carolina continues to grapple with the latest COVID-19 surge.

On Wednesday, 4,752 new cases were reported in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

While every North Carolina county remains in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” category for community transmission, the test positivity rate varies greatly from county to county.

According to the latest data from the CDC, Orange County, NC is seeing the lowest test positivity rate over the last seven days, at 2.79%.

Clay County has the highest seven-day test positivity rate, at 26.62%.

As of the latest data from the NCDHHS on Wednesday, there were 3,790 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.