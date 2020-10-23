In North Carolina, churches and businesses are supposed to enforce mask use, but many don’t

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Churches and businesses are supposed to require and enforce mask use. Many don’t.

Pastor Tim Rabon with the Beacon Baptist Church said they’re recommended but not required to enter.

“We have the right to assemble and to worship,” Rabon said.

They’ve been doing it inside their Raleigh church every Sunday and Wednesday — even during the pandemic.

“We sit in every other seat and we also encourage our folks to social distance. We’re requiring mask on all of our ushers and our greeters,” he explained.

What happens if someone comes without a mask?

“We really don’t do anything. We don’t require a mask,” Rabon said.

The pastor pointed out they have rows reserved for those wearing masks. There are several in the front and on the side, but he said they’re not in high demand.

“I’ve said to them already is we’re trying to do the best we can. There’s multiple opinions on masks,” he said.

It’s not hard to find people going into businesses without face coverings. CBS 17 observed the entrance to a Lowe’s Home Improvement off Capital Boulevard for about 45 minutes. In that time, four people went in with no mask. They walked right by a sign that said it was required.

“I don’t know if it really makes sense to have staff dedicated to that. If I feel uncomfortable, I don’t go,” shopper Cam Steele shopper said.

“People should definitely keep their mask up. It’s very important,” added fellow shopper Aria Arnold.

In response to CBS 17’s request for comment, Lowe’s said:

“Safety has been and continues to be our priority. We will not ask our associates to put their safety at risk by confronting customers about wearing masks, so we are consistently requesting that customers wear masks for the safety of everyone in our stores.

