‘I’m still in shock’: NC woman wins first Summer Cash Drawing of NC’s vaccine lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has announced the first winner of the Summer Cash Drawing, part of the ongoing effort to encourage more vaccinations against COVID-19 in North Carolina.
Shelly Wyramon of Winston-Salem is the winner of the $1 million dollar drawing, and 14-year-old Vania Martinez is the winner of the Cash for College scholarship, totaling $125,000, who says she had just started a summer job to help pay for college.
For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list
Governor Cooper and his coronavirus taskforce announced the incentive lottery earlier this month. The program offers four $1 million dollar prizes drawn every two weeks between June 23 and August 4.
Congratulations to Vania and Shelly!