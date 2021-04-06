RALEIGH, N.C. — No health requirements. No job requirements. If you’re 16 or older, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina starting Wednesday.

Beginning April 7, Gov. Roy Cooper will be opening up vaccine eligibility to Group 5, which means the only requirement that patients have to worry about is the age requirement.

This is well ahead of President Joe Biden’s May 1 goal.

“We’ve been faster, and we have gotten more supply than anticipated, and that’s fantastic,” Cooper said. “Our department of health and human services and our vaccine team here, along with providers across the state, deserve a lot of thanks. I’m also grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting their shots when it’s their time.”

You must be at least 16 years old to receive the Pfizer vaccine or 18 years old for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Where do we stand with COVID-19 restrictions?

The news comes just days after Cooper announced that restrictions would be eased allowing many businesses to increase capacity, some to a full 100%.

Cooper signed Executive Order 204 which went go into effect on March 26.

Museums, aquariums, retail businesses, shops, barbershops, salons and personal care facilities are allowed to reopen at 100% capacity.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools can reopen at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors.

Conference centers, bars, sports arenas and other live performance venues are allowed to up up to 50% capacity.

Overall, the mass gathering limit has increased to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Also, Cooper has lifted the restriction on late-night sale of alcohol for on-site consumption.

The mask mandate is still in place, and Cooper still urges the public to stay socially distant and use good judgment.

When will Gov. Cooper lift NC’s mask mandate?

“We’ve been discussing that, and obviously we have just been working tirelessly to make sure as many people as we possibly can get vaccinated,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in March.

Cooper says he expects a larger percentage of the population to be vaccinated by summer.

“We can have significantly fewer restrictions and return to normalcy, but what’s going to be required is as many people as possible getting the vaccine. And there is some concern that we might have a large portion of the population that is hesitant about it and may refuse, and that’s why I mentioned earlier that we are going to depend on doctors and ministers and family members and friends to push and cajole those who may be hesitant about getting the vaccine.”

He added that the state will work with the Centers of Disease Control to determine a target number.