If Omicron varient isn’t already in the Carolinas, it could be in several weeks, Novant Health doctor says

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If the Omicron variant isn’t already in the Carolinas, it could be in weeks, according to a doctor with Novant Health. Doctors are not at all surprised there’s a new variant. Now, scientists are focused on how effective vaccines are against it.

A Novant Health doctor says what we know about Omicron is it’s raising alarms because of the number of mutations it has particularly related to spiked proteins, which are what the vaccines are designed to imitate and fight the virus.

He says current vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths, and the same measures like masking and social-distancing help prevent the spread of future variants.

What we don’t know about Omicron is how transmittable it is, if it makes disease and symptoms more severe or if vaccines and previous COVID infections are effective in fighting it.

But here’s why that doctor says you shouldn’t wait for a new vaccine to get your first shot or your booster.

“They should go ahead and be vaccinated, we’ve seen that vaccines seem to be protective against new variants, and listen, 99 percent of what we have right now is still delta variant. I’m sure everybody has seen these cases online, I’ve seen them every day that are just heartbreaking, people who are dying of a preventable viral illness which is COVID, and some of those individuals have been staunch opponents to the vaccine,” said Dr. David Priest of Novant Health.

The doctor says most of the symptoms of Omicron seem to be the same as the original virus and the delta variant, which are fever, aches, and shortness of breath.

The doctor says schools may need to reevaluate optional masks or hold off on lifting masking requirements until we get more information on omicron.

“I understand that masking can be difficult for children, I understand that it can hurt development, but I think we have to balance all of these issues, and if omicron turns out to be incredibly contagious, you’re going to run the risk of everyone just having to go back to virtual for a time,” said Dr. David Priest.