If J&J vaccine is approved, NC could have enough doses for everyone by end of June

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant emergency use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Friday.

That means we could see tens of thousands of doses of it here in North Carolina next week.

More than 1.2 million people have received their first dose of vaccine in the state.

“I’m with my family a lot so I’d hate if something would happen to them because I didn’t do my part, so that was the biggest thing for me,” said Tristan Walker, who got the vaccine Thursday.

It’s been an exciting week overall as the state’s received more doses.

With the Johnson and Johnson vaccine expected to be approved for use soon, more could be coming next week.

“It was a step toward getting back to normal. I’m ready for the children to be back in school so this is what I could do to make it go a little quicker,” said teacher Wynne Adcock who received the vaccine Thursday.

Based on how much the state’s received this week of Pfizer and Moderna with the addition of what Johnson and Johnson said they’ll provide, North Carolina could receive 1.3 to 1.6 million doses of vaccine by the end of March.

And 5.1 to 6.6 million does by the end of June.

“I’m just glad we have different options. Hopefully getting as many people as possible in with this round, so we continue to move through the groups so other people get access as well,” said Adcock.

With those figures, along with data gathered by UNC, North Carolina could make it through all of groups 1-3 by the end of April.

The state could receive enough vaccine to reach herd immunity by the end of June.

None of this is set in stone, as it is looking at the current trends and what Johnson and Johnson is saying they’ll do if approved.

More vaccine candidates are also in the works.