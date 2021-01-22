“I shopped around.” Some seniors double-booking vaccine appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 16,000 seniors are expected to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Some seniors are double-booking appointments to get their shots in the arm.

People started lining up at 6:30 a.m. Friday. The mass vaccination clinic is by appointment only, so the lines were because people came hours early before it was their scheduled time.

Atrium Health is the hospital system hosting the clinic, and they’re asking you not to come too early to your appointment.

FOX 46 talked with people who shopped around and double-booked appointments

“First appointment I got was in March, and then I told my friend and she got one in January, so I hung up, called and got it I think it was a week ago,” said JoAnn Puleo of Huntersville, who got her first dose at the speedway Friday.

“I shopped around. I actually just googled COVID vaccines and anything that had a number I called,” said Besty Jackson, who traveled all the way from Fort Mill to Concord for the vaccine.

Vaccine providers are asking you to cancel your appointments if you double booked once you get the first dose and schedule your second one.

This clinic at the Charlotte Motor Speedway also runs Saturday and Sunday.

Officials tell FOX 46 all of the appointments are filled for this weekend.