Hundreds wait in line for COVID-19 rental assistance at Park Expo Center

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The impact the pandemic is having on our community was on full display at the Park Expo Center today. Hundreds of people waited in line to get rental assistance funds at a pop up event hosted by Congresswoman Alma Adams and RAMP CLT.

Once their name was called, the community member would go inside the expo center and meet with staff who walk them through the rental assistance application, and answer any questions. Just two hours after the event started, 200 people had showed up seeking help.

“I’m on Social Security, I’m on a fixed income. And so with everything that has been going on in the past year or so, I haven’t been able to get extra help to pay my bills,” Nello Clark, a Charlotte resident, said.

Clark said she isn’t currently facing eviction, but is months behind on her utility payments. She said she has been having to choose between paying her rent or paying her utilities.

Phanalphie Rhue, District Director for Rep. Alma Adams, was very surprised to see so many people show up to today’s event.

“It has been an overwhelming thing for all of us. And interestingly enough, there are people who for the first time in their lives have had to step up and say I need help,” Rhue said.

The application window for rental assistance starts today and closes on October 15. From there, it won’t be open again until November 1.