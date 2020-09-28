Hundreds of beer lovers pack ‘Mecktoberfest,’ urged to get tested for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE – Hundreds of beer lovers raised beer steins over the weekend and some eyebrows.

Video taken Saturday night at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in Charlotte shows hundreds of people partying like there is no pandemic, packing the outside beer garden. There was dancing, singing and even a conga line. Few people, inside or out, were seen wearing masks or keeping six-feet apart.

County health say anyone who attended “should get tested” for COVID-19.

The governor’s order caps mass gatherings at 50 people. FOX 46 wanted to ask Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris about this event. Instead, we got a statement.

“Mass gatherings pose significant opportunity for [the] spread of COVID-19,” the health department statement said, “especially if there is little or no face coverings and social distancing.”

While the majority of people were seen sitting at long wooden tables, many in attendance were seen ignoring Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s own guidelines to wear masks when walking around.

“MANDATES: We are in compliance with the current statewide mandates and we ask that our guests wear a mask when ordering/purchasing food & bier (indoors & outside),” the brewery wrote on its Facebook page. “And also whenever you are moving around inside while away from your table. We also ask that you keep in mind social distancing when ordering and moving around indoors. Thanks ahead of time. Looking forward to a great weekend! Prost!”

There did not appear to be anybody enforcing those guidelines or capping the number of people who could attend the free Oktoberfest celebration.

County health officials confirm nobody from Olde Mecklenburg Brewery contacted them for guidance on hosting this event.

FOX 46 tried calling the brewery but the phone went to a voicemail, which was full. We went by early in the afternoon and left a phone number for a manager to call us back, explaining the story we were doing.

As of deadline, we still have not heard back.

FOX 46 looked up 3-1-1 complaints against Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. Over the weekend, the county received three complaints reporting a large public gathering. Since May, the county has received eight complaints against the brewery – all for hosting large events in violation of the governor’s order.

CMPD Response

“Anyone wishing to report a violation of the COVID-19-related orders can report them by visiting this website or calling 311. A complete list of reports we’ve received from the community about COVID-19-related violations can be found here. There’s an option to download a CSV file if the filtering options already provided are not sufficient. Every one of these reports are vetted for an appropriate response, and the vast majority of reports do not involve any activity that violates the order or proclamation. For those that do, our efforts remain the same in that we work towards voluntary compliance with each member of the community through education and conversations, only resorting to citations and/or arrests as a last-measure. This has been the CMPD’s approach to consistent enforcement of the orders, and it will remain so until the orders are rescinded. It’s encouraging to note that CMPD continues to receive a tremendous level of cooperation from the community, and we’re very grateful for the unified efforts during this time.

While I’m unable to get into the detail of our investigations, every one of the reports you’re referencing are vetted for an appropriate response, and the vast majority of reports do not involve any activity that violates the order or proclamation.” – Officer Blake Page, CMPD

Mecklenburg County Health Department Response

Mecklenburg County health officials would not make anyone available to comment on this story and just provided answers to FOX 46’s direct questions:

Should attendees get tested? Yes, they should get tested.

Is a gathering like this dangerous and if so why? Depending on the number that were attending, anything over 50 exceeds the current Governor’s order for an outside gathering. If Inside, the limit is 25. Mass gatherings pose significant opportunity for spread of COVID-19, especially if there is little or no face coverings and social distancing.

Did anyone from Olde Meck ask the county for guidance on hosting this event? No.