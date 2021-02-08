Hundreds camp out for vaccination event in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hundreds of people lined up overnight for an Iredell County COVID-19 vaccination event Monday.

The drive-through event was first-come-first-serve, prompting those hoping for a vaccine to arrive as early as Sunday night at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Lines were seen wrapped around the park, a sight similar to last Wednesday’s event at North Iredell High School.

Iredell County’s vaccination events are open for anyone in Groups 1 and 2. Residents are asked to complete a registration form and bring it to the site. Registration will also be available on site.