Hundreds camp out for vaccination event in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hundreds of people lined up overnight for an Iredell County COVID-19 vaccination event Monday.
The drive-through event was first-come-first-serve, prompting those hoping for a vaccine to arrive as early as Sunday night at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville.
Lines were seen wrapped around the park, a sight similar to last Wednesday’s event at North Iredell High School.
Iredell County’s vaccination events are open for anyone in Groups 1 and 2. Residents are asked to complete a registration form and bring it to the site. Registration will also be available on site.