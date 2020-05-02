Big spike overnight in NC COVID-19 cases, testing

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released new numbers on Saturday and there was a huge increase in confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

According to Saturday’s report, there are now 11,509 cases, up nearly 600 from Friday. There are 420 deaths, up 21 from Friday. Nearly 140,000 tests have been completed.

Officials this week indicated that they are ready to begin a slow reopen with the curve slowed and more testing being conducted, to try to get the economy back up and running.

Some other numbers regarding ethnicity and race released Saturday morning show that 52 percent of the cases are white and 37 percent black or African American.

Mecklenburg County continues to be the state’s most affected county with 1,680 as of Saturday’s report, more than double the next closest county, which is Durham at 750. No new deaths in Charlotte Mecklenburg were reported Saturday.

Caldwell County reported one new case raising their total to 36.