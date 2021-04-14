How’s my county doing? Charlotte area counties ranked by percent of residents at least partially vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pfizer. Moderna. Johnson & Johnson. The vaccines are here, but are North Carolinians getting them?

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is keeping track of how many people are getting vaccinated in North Carolina.

As of Wednesday, here are the percentages for the state of North Carolina:

32.7% are at least partially vaccinated

About 1 in 4 people

24.2% are fully vaccinated

About 1 in 5 people

Who’s at the top? Who’s at the bottom?

For the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area, Avery, Alexander, and Burke counties top the lists.

Avery County is reporting the highest percentage of partially vaccinated residents, 32.1%. That’s nearly 1 in 3 people at least partially vaccinated.

Avery County is also reporting the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents, 24.4.%, more than 1 in 4 people fully vaccinated. Caldwell County came in at second with, 20.6%.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Rowan County is lagging behind considerably. Only 18.4% of the population is partially vaccinated, less than 1 in 5, and 13.7% are fully vaccinated, less than 1 in 7.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of vaccinations in the Charlotte area:

Alexander County: 26.7% partially vaccinated, 19.7% fully vaccinated

Anson County: 24.3% partially vaccinated, 17.5% fully vaccinated

Avery County: 32.1% partially vaccinated, 24.4% fully vaccinated

Burke County: 25.5% partially vaccinated, 20.4% fully vaccinated

Cabarrus County: 19.9% partially vaccinated, 15.3% fully vaccinated

Caldwell County: 24.4% partially vaccinated, 20.6% fully vaccinated

Catawba County: 24.9% partially vaccinated, 19.5% fully vaccinated

Cleveland County: 24.4% partially vaccinated, 19.5% fully vaccinated

Gaston County: 21.2% partially vaccinated, 17.7% fully vaccinated

Iredell County: 20.9% partially vaccinated, 16.3% fully vaccinated

Lincoln County: 22.2% partially vaccinated, 17.7% fully vaccinated

Mecklenburg County: 22.3% partially vaccinated, 17.4% fully vaccinated

Rowan County: 18.4% partially vaccinated, 13.7% fully vaccinated

Stanly County: 22.6% partially vaccinated, 16.1% fully vaccinated

Union County: 20.8% partially vaccinated, 17.3% fully vaccinated

Wilkes County: 22.9% partially vaccinated, 17.8% fully vaccinated