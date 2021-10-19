Hospitalizations and deaths greatly decrease at long-term care facilities partially due to COVID-19 vaccine, NCDHHS says

Coronavirus in North Carolina

by: Ciara Lankford

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hospitalizations and deaths at long-term care facilities have dramatically decreased compared to the 2020 winter surge partially due to a majority of residents and staff being vaccinated from COVID-19 and consistent safety measures, NCDHHS said.

While reported COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities increased during July through September of 2021, average weekly cases decreased by 89%, hospitalizations decreased by 93%, and deaths decreased by 95% when compared to November and December of 2020, when most long-term care residents were not vaccinated, NCDHHS explained.

As of last week, more than 80% of long-term care facility residents have been fully vaccinated, NCDHHS said.

“The decrease in cases and severe illness can be attributed to vaccination for residents and staff of long-term care facilities and to the work done by long-term care providers to implement measures to protect staff and residents from COVID-19,” NCDHHS said.

Summary case counts and long-term care facilities currently in outbreak status can be found in the weekly Outbreaks and Clusters report.

“This data from our long-term care facilities is more evidence that vaccines save lives,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Don’t wait until it’s too late. Get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19 and help your friends and loved ones to do the same.”

