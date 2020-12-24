Hesitancy growing in communities over vaccine access

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Over 1,000,000 people in the United States have received the COVID-19 vaccine, but Charlotte-based mental health and medical professionals are noting apprehension and hesitancy about the vaccine in the African-American community.

It’s a change from the beginning of the pandemic, when apprehension was more centered on the virus, itself, and the after-effects that came from changes.

“The numbers have increased with people needing resources and following up with those resources, too,” said Aura Davis of Wilson Oasis, which provides mental health resources throughout Charlotte.

Davis said calls have ranged from panic, anxiety, to thoughts of suicide, but have started to shift with the vaccine being rolled out to the vaccine itself–something she admits to having, too.

“I have that apprehension, myself,” she said.

A study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that just over a third of African-Americans would likely not get vaccinated, even if it was free and deemed safe.

Jaren Doby, with Novant Health said, that the study also found, “85% said they would trust the information from their personal doctor, at least a fair amount.”

Many have cited the likes of the Tuskegee Study, where African-American men were observed for decades for untreated syphilis by federal health officials, as a source for apprehension.

Others have noted institutional health disparities and lack of access to care.

Doby is part of the effort to get the word out about the vaccine and said, “I think it’s less about changing people’s minds. It’s more about education.”

Doby and Davis both said that education, and seeing people that individuals can relate to getting the vaccine are critical to acceptance within marginalized communities.

Davis said her apprehension was eased after seeing a doctor she knew getting vaccinated, but she knows it may take more than that for many people.

“I think it’s meeting a person where they are,” she said, of the discussions medical professionals will likely have with their patients.