Here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in North and South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After once being one of the slowest states in the country to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine, North Carolina is stepping up its vaccination efforts to climb into the top 10 in the country.
“Our goal is to make sure we are using up all the vaccine that is coming to our state before the next shipment comes,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Here’s where you can find a COVID-19 vaccination site in North and South Carolina:
WALGREENS
Limited vaccines are now available in select areas based on state eligibility requirements. To find an appointment or sign up for updates on vaccine availability in your area, click here.
CVS
Find no-cost testing options near you. Plus, get answers to your COVID-19 questions and updates on the vaccine’s availability. To check vaccine availability, click here.
NOVANT HEALTH
Answer a few quick questions to see if you are eligible for the COVID‑19 vaccine. Based on your information, the healthcare system help you schedule your appointment or contact you when it is your turn. Please click here.
ATRIUM HEALTH
Atrium Health: For information on how to schedule an appointment, please click here.
PUBLIX
Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy. For information on eligibility and availability, click here.
HARRIS TEETER
States currently have limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. Some locations that offer vaccine may not have an appointment available for several weeks, depending on their vaccine supply. As vaccine becomes available, additional appointments will be made available online. Appointments cannot be made by calling Harris Teeter Pharmacy. Click here to see how you can schedule an appointment.
County-by-county in the FOX 46 area
- Mecklenburg County: Vaccinations for Groups 1, 2, and 3 by appointment only. Now accepting appts and waitlist additions for childcare and school workers.
- Gaston County: Weekly vaccination clinics held at Gastonia Farmer’s Market by appointment only. Appointments can be made online or at 704-866-3170.
- Union County: Vaccinations for Groups 1, 2, and 3 by appointment only. Appointments can online or at 704-292-2550.
- Stanly County: Vaccinations for Group 1, 2, and 3 by appointment only. Call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 980-323-0205 to schedule.
- Cabarrus County: Vaccinations for Groups 1, 2, and 3 by online appointments only
- Rowan County: Vaccinations for Groups 1, 2, and 3 by appointment only. Appts open each Monday for Wednesday clinic.
- Iredell County: Clinic for Groups 1, 2, and 3 scheduled by appointment only.
- Lincoln County: Future vaccination clinics will be announced online.
- Catawba County: Groups 1, 2, and 3 by appointment only. Appointments can be made online or at 868-695-6650. Catawba Valley Medical Group patients can call 828-326-3993.
- Alexander County: Vaccines available for Groups 1 and 2 by appointment only. Sign up online.
- Burke County: Vaccines available for Groups 1, 2, and 3 by appointment only. Call 828-358-4454 to schedule.
- Caldwell County: Vaccines available for Groups 1, 2, and 3. Join the waitlist online or call 828-426-8486.
- Wilkes County: Vaccine clinics for Groups 1, 2, and 3 by appointment only. Call 336-990-9950 to schedule.
- Cleveland County: Vaccination appointments for Groups 1 and 2 only. Call the COVID-19 Helpline at 980-484-5316 for scheduling.
- Anson County: Vaccination appointments available by calling 704-694-5188.
- Avery County: Please call 828-733-8273 for current information.
- Watauga: Groups 1, 2, and 3 eligible for the vaccine. Register online with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System or call the COVID-19 hotline at 828-386-3000.