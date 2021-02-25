Here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in North and South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After once being one of the slowest states in the country to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine, North Carolina is stepping up its vaccination efforts to climb into the top 10 in the country.

“Our goal is to make sure we are using up all the vaccine that is coming to our state before the next shipment comes,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Here’s where you can find a COVID-19 vaccination site in North and South Carolina:

WALGREENS

Limited vaccines are now available in select areas based on state eligibility requirements. To find an appointment or sign up for updates on vaccine availability in your area, click here.

CVS

Find no-cost testing options near you. Plus, get answers to your COVID-19 questions and updates on the vaccine’s availability. To check vaccine availability, click here.

NOVANT HEALTH

Answer a few quick questions to see if you are eligible for the COVID‑19 vaccine. Based on your information, the healthcare system help you schedule your appointment or contact you when it is your turn. Please click here.

ATRIUM HEALTH

Since the start of the pandemic, Atrium Health has known that a vaccine is the best way to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19. Now that the vaccine is here, they encourage you to consider getting vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible. For information on how to schedule an appointment, please click here.

PUBLIX

Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy. For information on eligibility and availability, click here.

HARRIS TEETER

States currently have limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. Some locations that offer vaccine may not have an appointment available for several weeks, depending on their vaccine supply. As vaccine becomes available, additional appointments will be made available online. Appointments cannot be made by calling Harris Teeter Pharmacy. Click here to see how you can schedule an appointment.

County-by-county in the FOX 46 area