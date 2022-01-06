Help has arrived for Mecklenburg County EMS, but it’s not enough

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The federal government sent ambulances and paramedics to the Queen City to rescue the strapped 911 system, but if you call 911, it still might not get you help any faster.

Those extra teams are already going out on calls. They’re only promised to be here for two weeks, but MEDIC says they need them longer, and they need even more help.

These ambulances look different from what we usually see in the Queen City, but they’re a welcome sight for first responders,

“We’re very grateful for those four,” said Jonathan Studnek, MEDIC’s deputy director.

MEDIC got four ambulances and eight medics from the federal government, but they’re not enough.

“While we will put them to work and they will serve our community and help us out, clearly that’s just a drop in the bucket from what we requested,” said Studnek.

MEDIC wanted more than five times the paramedics, EMTs, and ambulances than what they got.

FOX 46 has been telling you about the strained 911 system in Mecklenburg County with high call volume, more COVID-related calls, and 30 workers at MEDIC now out with COVID.

Because of all that, MEDIC was forced to bump up the wait time for an ambulance to an hour for what is known as low-acuity calls.

“They will absolutely help us get to patients but they are not enough resources to help us change back to the shorter wait time for those low acuity patients,” said Studnek.

This isn’t the first time MEDIC called in reinforcements. Towards the end of September and early October, FEMA brought in help. The extra resources were here for a month, but now the rise in COVID cases has the agency scrambling once again.

“It’s difficult right now,” said Studnek.

But the goal remains.

“Our teams are focused on making sure those that need critical care and intervention are receiving that,” said Studnek.

MEDIC says it’s taking too long once they get to the hospital with a patient before they’re cleared, so they’re working with the hospitals now to address that. And they’re continuing to offer free medical Uber and Lyft rides to patients who fall into the low acuity category.

More than 100 people have taken them up on that offer since October 1, 2021.