Health officials say even after vaccine, people still have to take precautions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Between the warnings and eases in restrictions, it’s hard to know what your next step should be even if you’re fully vaccinated. Local health officials say if you are fully vaccinated, there is a little more room to get out there and enjoy yourself, but not a lot as masking up and social distancing is still required.

“I’ve never done a mosh pit but as soon as it’s safe, I am diving into people,” said Dustin Kem, who was going to get his COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

You may want to hold off on letting your inner rock star out just yet, even if you’ve gotten your COVID-19 vaccine.

“We continue to still be in the pandemic, so it’s not like an on and off switch where you can go back to normalcy as soon as your vaccination is completed,” said Dr. Anu Neelakanta with Atrium Health.

People who lined up at Bank of America Stadium Tuesday to get their second COVID-19 shots are ready to socialize.

“Just getting to see other friends and family that have been vaccinated, but other than that, we’re going to continue to do the things we’ve been doing, wearing a mask and all of that,” said Jillian Shannon, who got vaccinated Tuesday.

And that’s in line with doctor’s orders.

Remember that just because you’ve gotten your shot does not mean others have, so in North Carolina, the mask mandate is still in effect.

“Try to pick outdoor places where air can help dilute so you’re not in enclosed spaces, and try to celebrate just with your family and household members,” Dr. Neelakanta said.

The CDC says you can gather in small groups of people if you’ve been fully vaccinated and if they’ve been fully vaccinated and no one is sick, without wearing masks.

But Dr. Neelakanta says everyone should consider the risks of their activities and continue to avoid big gatherings.

“Even when you’re in church, make sure you wear your mask and if possible try to keep it outdoors and things like that,” said Neelakanta.

Those who have been vaccinated are still being careful, but feel it’s their shot at getting back to normal.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to go out and have something to eat at a restaurant and feel like not only are we safe from the outside but we’re not contributing to spreading the disease,” said Cooper Shannon, who also got his vaccine today.