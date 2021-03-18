NC experts worry new variant will become dominant strain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — In a race to vaccinate as many people as possible, new variants of the COVID-19 virus are adding a new dynamic to the struggle.

A new variant originally found in California has been labeled a “variant of concern” by the CDC.

The CDC is now projecting that this variant of the virus is expected to become the dominant form of COVID in the U.S.

But if there’s any good news, former FDA commissioner and current Director of the Robert J Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University, Dr. Mark McClellan, says the vaccines on the market appear to be working.

“The vaccines we have right now are very effective against preventing mild and especially severe cases,” Dr. McClellan said.

However, McClellan believes booster shots will likely be needed sooner than originally though.

“Going forward we may have to do boosters sooner than we would have thought to keep our immune systems up,” McClellan said.

Several states are now seeing their positive case numbers rise as the variants spread.

In North Carolina, positive tests are at their lowest levels since last summer, but Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris, says tracking the variants is a huge issue for health officials.

“As those variants become more prevalent we could potentially see numbers going back up,” Harris said. “I hope not. We’re doing everything we can.”

But on a national scale, McClellan says the US isn’t doing everything it can to track the variants.

In some states, he says, less than one percent of positive cases go through sequencing to determine the particular strain of the virus.

“We are behind other countries,” McClellan said.