Sen. Jeff Jackson: Head of North Carolina’s unemployment insurance system replaced, effective immediately

RALEIGH, N.C. – The head of North Carolina’s unemployment insurance system has reportedly been replaced, effective immediately.

“Too many people have been waiting for too long for relief. We are serious about making this system work for people,” Dem. Sen. Jeff Jackson, for North Carolina’s 37th District, tweeted on Wednesday.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate ballooned to a record 12% in April amid the coronavirus-related economic slowdown, as some restrictions on businesses were set to loosen in May.

The seasonally adjusted rate of 12.2% represents a nearly 8-point increase from March. The national rate for April was 14.7%.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said it’s the highest seasonally adjusted rate for North Carolina since 1976 when it began keeping records in the manner it currently does.

Numerous other states also hit records. The previous North Carolina record was 11.4% for multiple months in 2010, according to state data.

