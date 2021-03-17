‘He loved us and he loved everybody’ – Family says of NC trooper who died after battle with COVID-19

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — After battling COVID-19 for six weeks North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Brent Montgomery passed away at the age of 50.

Montgomery was set to be transferred from UNC Hospital to a facility in Florida for a potential lung transplant just one day after he died.

“Brent would be so humbled,” said his wife Heather Montgomery. “He would hate all of this attention.”

It seems anywhere you go in Vance County there is a sign of support for Trooper Montgomery.

“Never in a million years would I have thought that he impacted so many lives,” said Heather Montgomery.

Montgomery passed away with his wife and children at his side.

“Now he’s in heaven and one day I’m going to spend eternity with him,” said Heather Montgomery. “I’m okay with that.”

The Montgomery family has now made it their mission to carry on his legacy.

“He loved us and he loved everybody,” said Heather Montgomery.

Montgomery was on a waiting list for a vaccine when he contracted COVID-19.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, COVID-19 is the leading killer of officers in the line of duty over the last calendar year.

“If he had gotten it, he would be here, so I encourage everyone to get vaccinated whenever you can,” said Heather Montgomery. “If you have any doubts, call me. I’ll show you a picture of my husband on a ventilator, and then you’ll get vaccinated.”

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser has been parked at the old Charles Boyd Chevrolet building on Ruin Creek Road in Henderson.

The Boyd’s are keeping the building open for anyone who would like to stop by and pay their respects to Montgomery.

A viewing for Montgomery will be held on Friday at J-M White Funeral Home in Henderson.

Funeral services are set for Saturday at 3 p.m. at South Henderson Church of God.