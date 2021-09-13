Harris Teeter to close early starting this Wednesday due to COVID-19 pandemic

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Harris Teeter stores will have limited hours starting Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released by the grocery chain on Monday.

The hours will be limited to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Fresh Foods Market Service Counter and Butcher and Fisherman’s Market Service Counters are set to close by 8 p.m.

All other amenities will close at 7 p.m.

“We thank our shoppers and community members for continuing to show care, gratitude and kindness to our hard-working, valued associates as well as your fellow shoppers,” the company said in a statement.

Pharmacy Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Senior Shopping

Harris Teeter designates two hours every Monday and Thursday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. as senior shopping hours for shoppers aged 60 and over.

To learn more about Harris Teeter’s COVID-19 response, click here.

