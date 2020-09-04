Gyms, playgrounds reopen as Phase 2.5 begins Friday in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina will move into ‘Safer at Home’ Phase 2.5 beginning Friday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m., Gov. Roy Cooper said.

“After a summer of hard work, we’ve seen North Carolina’s key indicators for COVID-19 remain stable, or even decrease in some instances. Our pause in Phase 2 was necessary as students returned to school and college campuses,” Gov. Cooper said this week.

Here’s what will happen. First, the at-risk population is still ‘safer at home,’ Cooper said. For those over 65 and those with health risks, the state urges responsibility in your choices. The limits on mass gatherings will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Playgrounds will be allowed to open. Museums and aquariums can open at 50 percent capacity. Gyms and other indoor exercise facilities can open at 30 percent capacity. The age requirement for mask-wearing will include children down to age 5.

As of Thursday, Sept. 3, the state has reported 172,209 lab-confirmed cases; 1,656 new cases; 858 people in the hospital, and 2,803 COVID-19 related deaths.

The following facilities are permitted to open:

• Exercise facilities (e.g., yoga studios, dance studios, ballrooms for dancing, martial arts facilities, gymnastics, indoor trampoline, and rock climbing facilities)

• Gyms

• Fitness or competitive facilities, including but not limited to basketball courts, baseball fields, volleyball courts, racquetball courts, squash courts, hockey rinks, soccer fields, sports teams and leagues, professional or amateur wrestling, and tennis courts (with spectators, if any, limited)

• Health clubs and fitness centers

• Boxing clubs

• Skating rinks

• Bowling alleys

• Golf courses and driving ranges

• Golf ball hitting bays

• Mini-golf courses

• Go-cart tracks, speedways, and raceways (with spectators, if any, limited)

• Paintball, laser tag, and similar fields and arenas

• Museums and aquariums

The following facilities are required to stay closed:

• Bingo parlors, including bingo sites operated by charitable organizations

• Bridge clubs

• Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters, and except for movies shown in a park or other open outdoor space which complies with the mass gathering restrictions)

• Bars or lounges (such as cigar bars and hookah lounges) in which tobacco or related products are consumed on-premises

• Gaming and business establishments which allow gaming activities (e.g., video poker, gaming, sweepstakes, video games, arcade games, pinball machines or other computer, electronic or mechanical devices played for amusement)

• Pool halls, billiard parlors, and billiard rooms

• Amusement parks

• Tour buses, tour trains, or other scenic and sightseeing transportation that is conducted not to go from one place to another place, but for amusement

• Bars

• Night clubs, dance halls, or music halls where patrons are not seated

You can read the entire Executive Order related to Phase 2.5 below:

Capacity limits at restaurants and personal care businesses like hair and nail salons will stay the same. For all of these, there will be additional safety measures required, Gov. Cooper said.

“Some places will remain closed including bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks. Large venues will still be subject to the mass gathering limits. We know big gatherings are among the most dangerous settings for transmission of this deadly virus,” Cooper said.

The state’s 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants has been extended to October 2. ‘Safer at Home’ Phase 2.5 continues the state’s ‘dimmer switch approach’ to easing some restrictions.

“I want to be clear — we can do this safely only if we keep doing what we know works — wearing masks and social distancing. Moving to Phase 2.5 means we can safely do a few more things while still fighting the virus as vigorously as ever,” Cooper said. “In fact, a new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously. Wearing a face mask, washing your hands, waiting 6 feet apart. These things have never been more important.”

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: