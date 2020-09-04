Gym, exercise facility owners relieved to reopen as NC moves into Phase 2.5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina’s Phase 2.5 of its coronavirus response began Friday morning, opening the doors of gyms and other indoor exercise facilities that have been shuttered since March.

Operating a gym was a dream come true for Vernon Carr. Last year the Huntersville native opened his first business, Proud Fitness Training in Northlake, to be a CrossFit instructor.

Then in March, everything changed. Carr began instructing smaller than normal classes outdoors virtually teaching and allowing some clients to rent exercise equipment to make ends meet.

“With the pandemic things have been a little different,” Carr said. “I’m so excited about the change that’s coming.”

Governor Roy Cooper’s decision to ease restrictions on businesses like Carr’s could slowly bring customers back and working out.

Come 5 p.m. Friday exercise facilities will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity.

Other businesses like museums and aquariums can operate at 50 percent, but with safety measures in place.

“As soon as you come in you’ll see on the door it says stop please sanitize your hands,” said Carr. “Temperature checks as soon as you come in if we get a bad reading we’ll send you home.”

He is also doing mandatory cleaning before classes and after the equipment is used.

Carr said no business owner ever wants to think about having to close for months. However, it was a decision he agreed was necessary.

For other business owners who have not been given the green light, Carr said to be patient, it will come.

“Jesus is in control,” Carr said. “Keep rolling man there’s nothing Jesus can’t fix or solve, this is nothing, this is nothing just keep rolling.”

Carr will be giving a free class to people who want to work out for the first time. You can click here to find out more.

