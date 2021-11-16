Growing concern of COVID-19 resurgence ahead of holidays in Charlotte and across the country

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — With the holiday travel season set to begin next week, there’s growing concern among health officials across the country.

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing across the country is numbers going up,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. “I’m hoping that’s not what we see here in Mecklenburg County but that is sort of the trend we’re seeing right now.”

Mecklenburg County was close to dropping below the magic number of 5% positivity just a week ago, that’s the level at which the county’s mask mandate will automatically drop.

But since then, the numbers have gone up every single day. The most recent update from the county shows the percent positive rate at 6%.

“A lot of people are frustrated. Some of us are frustrated as well. It’s up to the community. If they really want the mask mandate to end then they need to participate in terms of helping that happen,” Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap said at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Harris says it’s getting harder to convince people to get a COVID-19 vaccine right now.

For instance, Harris told the board of county commissioners that the health department had a vaccination event this past week and only one person showed up.

“There was a lot of effort to get that site set up,” Harris said. “The further along we go, the harder it is to get people vaccinated.”

Right now, according to the county’s numbers, 75% of all vaccines given out in Mecklenburg County have been booster shots. Just 10% are first doses of a two-shot series with 1% being the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials recommend wearing a mask indoors while gathering with family and friends this holiday season. Also, consider outdoor events if possible.

“The people that we are seeing that are fully vaccinated that are dying from COVID are people who are eligible for boosters and haven’t gotten one,” said Harris.