Group 3: Educators, school personnel in NC eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced beginning February 24, North Carolina will expand eligibility to Group 3, starting with educators and school personnel and expanding to additional Group 3 frontline workers on March 10.

“This allows us to balance the number of people with limited supply to ensure we use up our doses,” Gov. Cooper said.

On Feb. 24, educators will be the first in Group 3 to be eligible to get their shot. This includes teachers, principals, childcare providers, bus drivers, custodial and cafeteria staff, and others in pre-K-12 schools and childcare centers.

“We anticipate it’ll be roughly 240,000 people,” Gov. Cooper said. “Essential workers are just that – essential. They’ve worked throughout this pandemic. We know educators can continue to work safely before being vaccinated as long as schools follow state health guidance. Students can be back in schools safely now. That’s what I want them to do.”

Health workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people aged 65 and up are still getting first and second vaccinations, and that will keep happening even after the next phase starts, Gov. Cooper explained.

“Moving to the next phase is good news. The challenge continues to be the very limited supply of vaccine,” Gov. Cooper said.

Right now, providers are continuing to vaccinate health workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people aged 65 and up.

“It’s critical to get this age group vaccinated as more than 80% of COVID deaths happen to people 65 and up,” Gov. Cooper said. “I am proud of North Carolina’s success in getting all of our first dose shots in arms each week before the next shipment comes. We want to keep that up. As of last night, the state has administered almost 1.5 million vaccines. And we are continuing to push for more.”

As of Wednesday, North Carolina had 805,898 lab-confirmed cases; 3,833 new cases reported since Tuesday; 2,291 people in the hospital; and sadly 10,181 people who have died.