Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as state data shows spread dropping in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide an update Wednesday afternoon as the state reports weeks of declining new case numbers.

NCDHHS reported 1,183 new cases Monday, the lowest number since mid-July. Another 1,340 cases were reported Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have also been on a steady decline over the past month. As of Tuesday, 1,443 patients remained hospitalized. N.C. reported 3,118 hospitalizations on the same day last month.

The positivity rate remains high at 6% but is significantly lower than a month ago when it stood just above 10%.

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen continued to encourage North Carolinians to get vaccinated last week. Cohen said health officials are seeing the virus attack unvaccinated people “at a much higher rate” than those who are vaccinated.

According to the state’s latest COVID surveillance report, unvaccinated North Carolinians are more than four times as likely to get the virus and nearly 20 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

As the state prepares to begin vaccinating children ages 5-12, health officials report that cases associated with clusters in K-12 schools have declined for five consecutive weeks.

As of October 26, around 55% of the total population in the state has been vaccinated.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Governor Cooper’s news conference live on air and online at 2 p.m. Wednesday.