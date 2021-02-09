Gov. Cooper expects to announce timeline for Group 3 vaccine rollout this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 10,000 lives have been lost in North Carolina because of COVID-19.

Right now, the state is working to ramp up the vaccine rollout with plans to announce when we will move into the next phase of distributions by the end of the weekend.

North Carolina has now vaccinated about half of the state’s 65 and older population.

Doctor Mandy Cohen shared that information Tuesday afternoon, but Governor Roy Cooper says there are still thousands of seniors waiting for the vaccine.

That group remains a top priority because the governor says 83 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in North Carolina have been in people 65 and older.

So, when will the next group, which includes police officers and teachers, get their COVID-19 vaccine shot?

“We have a lot of essential workers that are very important. Right now, the team is working to determine what dates we can move into essential workers and how we do that,” Gov. Cooper said.

By the end of the week, Gov. Cooper says the state will announce plans on when Phase 3 will start.