Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped $300 boost to unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Friday that would have ended the $300-a-week federal unemployment boost.

Senate Bill 116 would have withdrawn the state from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation agreement and ended the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit 30 days after becoming law.

“Unemployment is declining with more people getting vaccinated and into the workforce as North Carolina has strengthened work search requirements for those receiving benefits,” Governor Cooper said. “Prematurely stopping these benefits hurts our state by sending back money that could be injected into our economy with people using it for things like food and rent.”

Republican Senator Chuck Edwards said cited the labor shortage as the reason the bill should be passed.

“Now is no time to pay people extra money to not work,” Edwards said.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

If the Senate overrides the governor’s veto, the measure could create work-search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits.

Under the new rules, an unemployed person would have to accept a job if it pays at least 120 percent of the weekly unemployment benefit, respond to an interview offer within 48 hours, and show up to the interview.

The bill also appropriates $250 million in child-care assistance for eligible children.