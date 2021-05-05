Gov. Cooper to tour Charlotte vaccine clinic as Mecklenburg County pushes to vaccinate more people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Charlotte Wednesday as county health officials push the community to get their shot.

Governor Roy Cooper said he wants two-thirds of residents vaccinated by June 1. That’s going to be tough, according to some in Mecklenburg County, because some areas have a low percentage of people vaccinated.

County health officials said they are pushing to get members of minority communities to get their shot.

“We don’t need people to wait,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Health Director.

Mecklenburg County is facing an uphill battle so far. According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, over 50 percent of people in Center City are fully vaccinated, but that number drops to 23 percent or lower in zip codes that are predominately minority.

“I just want to sit on it a little bit and see how it affects people and everything because there’s not much testing behind it,” said Aaron Hathcock, who said he will not get the vaccine. “I’m just not going to do what the government tells me to do.”

Health officials in Mecklenburg County know that’s what they are fighting.

“There’s the hesitancy,” said Harris. “There’s people that need more education, more opportunity to ask their questions.”

Gov. Cooper is expected to address the vaccination struggles in underserved populations during his visit Wednesday. FOX 46 Charlotte will provide updates on the governor’s visit when they become available.