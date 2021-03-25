Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update on eve of new, relaxed executive order

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon as businesses prepare to ease safety protocols under a new executive order.

Gov. Cooper announced that he was signing the new order Tuesday that will ease restrictions in several areas starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

Here are the main changes:

Some places will be able to increase capacity up to 100% indoors and outdoors with safety protocols in place.

They include museums, aquariums, retail businesses and shops, salons, and personal care shops.

The new order will allow some places to increase capacity up to 75% indoors and up to 100% outdoors.

They include: Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools, and other recreation establishments.

Strong safety protocols, including the mask mandate, will remain in place. “It will be as important as ever to stay socially distant and use good judgment,” Cooper said.

This order will increase maximum occupancy limits in several areas. But importantly, masks and 6 feet of social distancing still will be required for all of these establishments, and that means some of them may not be able to reach the maximum occupancy allowed by the order, Cooper explained.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Gov. Cooper’s news conference live on air and online at 2 p.m. Thursday.