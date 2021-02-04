Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update, discuss emergency supplemental budget Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state officials will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and share emergency supplemental budget recommendations at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The governor will be joined by DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and State Budget Director Charlie Perusse.

On Tuesday, Gov. Cooper called to bring students and teachers back to in-person learning.

Governor Roy Cooper is strongly urging districts to open their doors while still offering a remote option, but he stopped short of a mandate, leaving the final decision up to districts.

Cooper said lingering districts in all remote learning should start planning for a return to class.

“What’s new is that research done right here in NC tells us in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols,” Gov. Cooper said. “School is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Teachers play an important role in keeping students safe by identifying cases of abuse, hunger, homelessness, and other challenges.”

At least 90 of North Carolina’s 115 school districts are providing in-person instruction for some or all of their students.

According to NCDHHS, increasing evidence suggests that, with prevention measures in place, there are low rates of COVID-19 transmission in primary and secondary school settings even with high rates of community transmission. In addition, ongoing medical studies and peer-reviewed data affirm that children infected with COVID-19 generally have mild or no symptoms, and are less likely to spread the disease. Read more at What are We Learning.