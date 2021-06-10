Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as NC vaccinations lag behind other states

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will provide a coronavirus update Thursday afternoon as North Carolina struggles to raise the pace of its vaccinations to meet President Biden’s July 4 goal.

At the state’s current pace, North Carolina may not reach President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults in the U.S. with shots in their arms by the Fourth of July until Thanksgiving.

According to a study by the New York Times, it could take another five months for North Carolina to reach the 70 percent threshold – making it one of the last states to get there.

The governor is expected to announce a a cash drawing for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, sources confirmed.

The exact details of the lottery are being worked out but anyone in the state would be eligible, the source said.

54% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of June 8, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service. 50% are fully vaccinated.

Lawmakers in the state are also questioning when the governor will end N.C.’s state of emergency.

“North Carolina has now been under a self-declared state of emergency for over 450 days,” a letter from House Majority Leader John Bell and House Deputy Majority Whip Keith Kidwell states. “In response to a question about ending your emergency order during a June 2 press conference, you said, ‘We are still in the middle of this pandemic’ and ‘The State of Emergency needs to continue.’ We believe this is unsatisfactory.”

The letter continues, “There seems to be no urgency or plan to end the state of emergency. We believe this is unsatisfactory. The people of North Carolina have worked extremely hard to follow and adhere to social distancing guidelines and restrictions. They deserve more information and transparency in this process.”

Governor Cooper’s update will be live online and on air at 3 p.m. Thursday.